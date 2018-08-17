Wes Thomas: Grimsby Town sign Oxford United striker on one-year deal

Wes Thomas has made a total of 297 career appearances, scoring 76 goals

Grimsby Town have signed striker Wes Thomas on a one-year deal following his summer release from Oxford United.

The 31-year-old ex-Bournemouth forward arrives at the Mariners after a two-year spell with League One Oxford.

After an early end to his first season with the U's because of an Achilles injury, Thomas scored a total of 15 goals in 57 appearances for the club.

Grimsby have won one and lost one of their two league matches so far this season.

