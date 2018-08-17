Allan Nyom: West Bromwich Albion defender joins Leganes on loan

Allan Nyom made 69 appearances for West Bromwich Albion after joining from Watford in August 2016

West Bromwich Albion defender Allan Nyom has left the Championship club to join La Liga side Leganes on a season-long loan deal.

The Madrid-based club will also pay Albion an undisclosed conditional loan fee for the Cameroon international.

The 30-year-old joined the club from Watford for an undisclosed fee on deadline day in August 2016.

Boss Darren Moore said: "I wish him all the success going forward because he's been a wonderful player."

Speaking to BBC WM 95.6, Moore continued: "The fans and everybody here have taken to his playing style and his personality.

"He's done really well but the opportunity to go and experience football elsewhere was too much for him. The offer was right for the club."

