Ashley Nadesan: Carlisle United sign Fleetwood striker for second loan spell

Ashley Nadesan enjoyed a fruitful loan spell with Carlisle United during the second half of 2017-18

Carlisle United have re-signed Fleetwood Town striker Ashley Nadesan on a half-season loan deal.

The 23-year-old returns to Brunton Park after ending the 2017-18 season on loan with the Cumbrians, scoring four times in 15 appearances.

Nadesan has yet to play under new Fleetwood boss Joey Barton and has moved to get regular game time.

Carlisle manager John Sheridan could put Nadesan straight into the starting XI at Cheltenham on Saturday.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.