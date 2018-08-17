BBC Sport - Kevin de Bruyne will be a 'big miss' for Manchester City, says Pep Guardiola
De Bruyne will 'big miss' for Man City
- From the section Football
Manager Pep Guardiola says Kevin de Bruyne will be a "big miss" for Manchester City after the midfielder was ruled out for three months with a knee injury but admits players "have a limit".
READ MORE: Man City's De Bruyne out for three months
