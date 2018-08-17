Joel Campbell: Arsenal forward joins Serie A newcomers Frosinone

Joel Campbell
Joel Campbell scored four goals for Arsenal

Arsenal forward Joel Campbell has joined Serie A newcomers Frosinone on a permanent deal.

The 26-year-old Costa Rica international signed for the Premier League club in August 2011, making 40 senior appearances in seven seasons.

He also had six loan spells - one each at Lorient, Olympiakos, Villarreal, Sporting Lisbon, and two at Real Betis, where he spent last season.

Campbell has 79 caps for his country and was part of their World Cup squad.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired