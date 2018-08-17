Atletico Madrid: Spanish club fined for signing player on deal involving third party

Atletico Madrid
Atletico Madrid defeated Real Madrid on Wednesday to win the Uefa Super Cup

Atletico Madrid have been fined just over £40,000 for signing a player, who has not been named, on a deal that allowed third-party ownership.

Fifa bans clubs and players from entering into economic rights agreements with third-party investors.

Atletico have previously been banned from registering players for two transfer windows for breaching rules over the signing of minors.

The Europa League champions were also fined £439,873 at the time.

