Women's Champions League: Manchester City drawn to face Atletico Madrid

Manchester City have reached the semi-finals in each of the past two seasons

Manchester City's Women's Champions League campaign will begin with a difficult-looking tie against Spanish champions Atletico Madrid in September.

English double winners Chelsea face Bosnia and Herzegovina-based side SFK 2000 Sarajevo, while Glasgow City will meet Somatio Barcelona from Cyprus.

The three British sides still remaining were all seeded for Friday's draw.

The first legs will be played on 12-13 September, before the return legs two weeks later on 26-27 September.

This season's final will be held in Budapest on 18 May 2019, with the event being staged in a separate city to the men's final for the first time.

Friday's draw at Uefa's headquarters in Nyon was interrupted when Uefa's women's competitions manager Anne Connez appeared to faint on stage, but proceedings resumed and concluded after a short pause.

With Connez unexpectedly taken unwell, head of women's football Nadine Kessler and other officials stepped in to immediately assist her.

Draw in full

FC Honka (Fin) v FC Zurich (Sui)

Fiorentina (Ita) v Fortuna Hjorring (Den)

Ajax (Ned) v Sparta Praha (Cze)

Avaldsnes (Nor) v Lyon (Fra, holders)

Ryazan-VDV (Rus) v FC Rosengard (Swe)

Juventus (Ita) v Brondby (Den)

SFK 2000 Sarajevo (Bih) v Chelsea (Eng)

Atletico Madrid (Esp) v Manchester City (Eng)

Thor/KA (Isl) v Wolfsburg (Ger)

Gintra Universitetas (Ltu) v Slavia Praha (Cze)

BIIK-Kazygurt (Kaz) v Barcelona (Esp)

Somatio Barcelona FA (Cyp) v Glasgow City (Sco)

ZFK Spartak (Srb) v Bayern München (Ger)

St. Polten (Aut) v Paris Saint-Germain (Fra)

WFC Khakhiv (Ukr) v Linkoping (Swe)

LSK Kvinner (Nor) v Zvezda-2005 (Rus)