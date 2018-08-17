Jack Grealish: Aston Villa offer deal to 'best young player' Steve Bruce has worked with

Jack Grealish has scored nine goals in 113 appearances for Aston Villa in all competitions

Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce says Jack Grealish is "the best young player" he has ever worked with and hopes the midfielder will have signed a new contract by the end of August.

Grealish, 22, was strongly linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur over the summer, but Villa refused to sell him.

BBC Sport reported the clubs were around £7m apart in their valuation of the Birmingham-born Villa fan.

He signed a four-year deal at Villa Park in September 2016.

Bruce is hopeful that Grealish can establish a long-running partnership in midfield with summer signing John McGinn, who arrived from Hibernian for a reported fee of £2.75m on 8 August.

"Those two in midfield will complement each other and let's hope they're Aston Villa's midfield for a lot of years to come," Bruce told BBC WM.

On 10 July, Bruce had conceded that it was "inevitable" that the Championship club - who lost May's play-off final against Fulham - would have no option but to sell Grealish.

That came when Villa were enduring a tumultuous few weeks financially, having missed a £4m tax payment in June, and needed to find around £40m to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations.

But then, on 20 July, investment arrived from billionaire businessmen Wes Edens and Nasser Sawiris, which prompted the club's change in stance on Grealish's future.

"Certainly if there wasn't new ownership, Jack wouldn't be here," added Bruce, whose side have won their first two Championship matches.

"He's arguably the best young player I've had, probably ever, when you think of Jordan Henderson and Andy Robertson who are playing at Liverpool, and I've had a lot of good young players.

"We have said to him there will be a reward of a new contract offer to him. The new owners are trying to get a new chief executive in at the moment and that will kick in hopefully at the end of this month when the window closes."