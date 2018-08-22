Kyle Lafferty: Hearts striker in talks over Rangers return

Kyle Lafferty spent four years at Rangers between 2008 and 2012

Kyle Lafferty has been given permission to discuss a return to Rangers after Hearts accepted an offer for the striker.

The Northern Ireland forward, 30, spent four years at Rangers between 2008 and 2012, netting top-flight title-sealing goals in 2010 and 2011.

Lafferty has been at Tynecastle since joining from Norwich City last summer, scoring 20 goals in 51 appearances.

Lee Wallace will not be used as a makeweight for the potential transfer.

It had been reported that Rangers would offer their former captain the chance to return to Tynecastle after an initial bid of £200,000 for Lafferty was rejected in late July.

Lafferty, who has amassed 67 caps, began his career with Burnley and had spells with Sion in Switzerland and Palermo of Italy after leaving Rangers.