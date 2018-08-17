Luka Modric: Real Madrid report Inter Milan to Fifa over an alleged illegal approach

Luka Modric was named player of the tournament at the World Cup

Real Madrid have reported Inter Milan to Fifa over an alleged illegal approach for midfielder Luka Modric.

The 32-year-old Croat, who captained his country to the World Cup final and was named player of the tournament, has been linked with a move to Serie A.

Real president Florentino Perez said earlier this month the only way Modric would leave was if his 750 million euro (£671m) release clause was met.

The Spanish giants sold Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus for £99.2m.

The transfer window in Italy closes on Friday at 19:00 BST.

Modric joined Real from Tottenham in 2012 and has won La Liga once and the Champions League four times.

Inter are back in the Champions League for the first time since 2011-12.