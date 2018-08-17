Ben Thompson: Portsmouth sign Millwall midfielder on loan

Ben Thompson has scored four times for Millwall in almost 100 appearances

Portsmouth have signed Millwall midfielder Ben Thompson on loan until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old has made 93 appearances for the Lions since his debut in August 2014, but has failed to cement a starting place in the Championship.

Thompson featured 36 times as Neil Harris' side reached the League One play-off final in 2015-16, and 47 times the following season.

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett said: "Ben's a good all-round midfielder."

