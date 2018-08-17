Ben Thompson: Portsmouth sign Millwall midfielder on loan

Ben Thompson plays for Millwall in the FA Cup in 2018
Ben Thompson has scored four times for Millwall in almost 100 appearances

Portsmouth have signed Millwall midfielder Ben Thompson on loan until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old has made 93 appearances for the Lions since his debut in August 2014, but has failed to cement a starting place in the Championship.

Thompson featured 36 times as Neil Harris' side reached the League One play-off final in 2015-16, and 47 times the following season.

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett said: "Ben's a good all-round midfielder."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired