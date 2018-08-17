Ben Thompson: Portsmouth sign Millwall midfielder on loan
-
- From the section Portsmouth
Portsmouth have signed Millwall midfielder Ben Thompson on loan until the end of the season.
The 22-year-old has made 93 appearances for the Lions since his debut in August 2014, but has failed to cement a starting place in the Championship.
Thompson featured 36 times as Neil Harris' side reached the League One play-off final in 2015-16, and 47 times the following season.
Pompey boss Kenny Jackett said: "Ben's a good all-round midfielder."
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.