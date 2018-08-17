Adam Le Fondre: Sydney FC sign Bolton Wanderers forward

From the section

Adam Le Fondre had been under contract at Bolton until next summer

Sydney FC have signed former Bolton striker Adam Le Fondre on a "multi-year" contract.

The 31-year-old left Wanderers on Tuesday to pursue his overseas ambitions, calling the move the "opportunity of a lifetime".

The ex-Stockport, Cardiff, Reading and Rotherham centre forward joined the Trotters permanently in June 2017 and has scored 177 career league goals.

Sydney head coach Steve Corica said: "At 31, he is in his prime."

