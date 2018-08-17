Adam Le Fondre: Sydney FC sign Bolton Wanderers forward
-
- From the section Bolton
Sydney FC have signed former Bolton striker Adam Le Fondre on a "multi-year" contract.
The 31-year-old left Wanderers on Tuesday to pursue his overseas ambitions, calling the move the "opportunity of a lifetime".
The ex-Stockport, Cardiff, Reading and Rotherham centre forward joined the Trotters permanently in June 2017 and has scored 177 career league goals.
Sydney head coach Steve Corica said: "At 31, he is in his prime."
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.