Ragnar Klavan: Liverpool centre-back to join Serie A side Cagliari

Ragnar Klavan was involved in Liverpool's run to the Champions League final last season

Liverpool centre-back Ragnar Klavan is close to joining Serie A side Cagliari in a £2m deal.

The Estonia captain has made 53 appearances for Jurgen Klopp's side since joining from German club Augsburg for £4.2m in July 2016.

But he has fallen out of favour at Anfield, with Virgil van Dijk, Dejan Lovren, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez preferred to the 32-year-old.

Klavan is due in Italy on Friday to complete the deal and have a medical.