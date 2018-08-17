Ragnar Klavan: Liverpool centre-back to join Serie A side Cagliari
Liverpool centre-back Ragnar Klavan is close to joining Serie A side Cagliari in a £2m deal.
The Estonia captain has made 53 appearances for Jurgen Klopp's side since joining from German club Augsburg for £4.2m in July 2016.
But he has fallen out of favour at Anfield, with Virgil van Dijk, Dejan Lovren, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez preferred to the 32-year-old.
Klavan is due in Italy on Friday to complete the deal and have a medical.