Nigeria knocked out of Women's Under-20 World Cup by Spain

Nigeria's women's Under-20 team at the World Cup
Nigeria have played at every edition of the Women's Under-20 World Cup

Nigeria were knocked out of the Women's Under-20 World Cup in France by Spain on Thursday.

The Spanish won the quarter final 2-1 thanks to first-half goals from Aitana Bonmati and Patri Guijarro gave La Rojita.

The Super Falconets, who struggled to create many chances in the first half, eventually scored on the hour mark through Peace Efih.

Nigeria were unable to find an equaliser, as Spain saw out the remainder of the contest to reach the last four of this competition for the first time.

The Nigerians had scraped into the last eight thanks to a late goal that saw them draw 1-1 with China that followed a 1-0 loss to Germany and a victory over Haiti by the same scoreline.

