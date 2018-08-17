Ghana government moves to avoid Fifa ban

Fifa's statutes do not allow undue influence on the running of football

Fifa says the government of Ghana has pledged to stop the process to dissolve the country's football association (GFA) over corruption allegations.

Earlier this week football's world governing body gave Ghana until 27 August to withdraw a court case or face a global ban from football.

A Ghana high court petition, brought by the attorney general to have the football association liquidated, came in the wake of a film alleging corruption.

Fifa said the two sides had on Thursday agreed to work together "to offer leadership in reforming football administration in Ghana and in Africa."

In addition Fifa said it would be working with the government "to eradicate corruption and malfeasance and other associated criminal conduct from the administration of football in Ghana."

The two sides will set up a so-called "normalisation committee" to administer football in the country as well as a task force to create disciplinary, governance and auditing mechanisms.

"Satisfied with the above measures, the Ghanaian government shall take steps to discontinue the process for the winding up of the Ghana Football Association," Fifa added.

However Fifa did not explicitly state that it had withdrawn its threat to suspend the GFA. Such a ban would mean the country's national teams would be barred from international competition.

The GFA became embroiled in a scandal when its president Kwesi Nyantakyi was filmed by an investigative journalist in a hotel room appearing to take $65,000 in cash from a supposed businessman seeking to sponsor the Ghanaian football league.

Nyantakyi resigned from his posts as GFA president and from the posts he held with Fifa and the Confederation of African Football (Caf). He denies any wrongdoing.

Fifa, suspended Nyantakyi for 90 days on 8 June but he has now left his role on the Fifa Council.

Despite having itself suspended Nyantakyi, Fifa does not accept third party interference in its member federations and had therefore threatened to ban the GFA over the government's action.