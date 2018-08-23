Championship
Middlesbrough19:45West Brom
Venue: Riverside Stadium

Middlesbrough v West Bromwich Albion

Middlesbrough manager Tony Pulis
Tony Pulis became Middlesbrough boss in December 2017, a month after being sacked by West Bromwich Albion
Follow live text coverage from 19:30 BST on Friday

Middlesbrough manager Tony Pulis will come up against his former side West Bromwich Albion for the first time since being sacked by the Baggies in November 2017.

Boro may have Mo Besic available after his loan move from Everton on Thursday.

West Brom beat QPR 7-1 at The Hawthorns in their previous outing and are also set to stick with the same line-up.

Dwight Gayle scored his first goal for the club in that match and is set to start up front alongside Jay Rodriguez.

Match facts

  • Middlesbrough are winless in eight games against West Brom in all competitions (D4 L4) since a 2-0 win in February 2006.
  • West Brom's last trip to the Riverside outside the top flight came in September 2009 - they hammered them 5-0 under Roberto Di Matteo, with Middlesbrough then managed by Gareth Southgate.
  • Middlesbrough have won 12 of their last 14 matches on a Friday in all competitions (D1 L1), though they lost most recently in March 2018 against Wolves.
  • West Bromwich Albion have not played away from home on a Friday since Boxing Day in 2008, when they lost 2-0 at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea.
  • Since scoring in the 97th minute against Millwall, none of Middlesbrough's six league goals have been scored beyond the 32nd minute of matches.
  • West Brom striker Jay Rodriguez has scored three penalties for West Brom this season - as many as the Baggies had scored as a team in the last three league seasons combined.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds4310114710
2Middlesbrough431082610
3Bolton431063310
4Brentford422010468
5Aston Villa42209638
6Swansea42205328
7West Brom421113767
8Wigan421110737
9Blackburn41305416
10Nottm Forest41305416
11Derby420267-16
12Sheff Utd420257-26
13Bristol City41216515
14Millwall41215505
15Norwich41128804
16Hull411257-24
17Sheff Wed411257-24
18Preston411235-24
19Rotherham4103410-63
20Birmingham402224-22
21Ipswich402236-32
22Stoke402249-52
23Reading401336-31
24QPR4004213-110
View full Championship table

