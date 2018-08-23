Middlesbrough v West Bromwich Albion

Tony Pulis became Middlesbrough boss in December 2017, a month after being sacked by West Bromwich Albion

Middlesbrough manager Tony Pulis will come up against his former side West Bromwich Albion for the first time since being sacked by the Baggies in November 2017.

Boro may have Mo Besic available after his loan move from Everton on Thursday.

West Brom beat QPR 7-1 at The Hawthorns in their previous outing and are also set to stick with the same line-up.

Dwight Gayle scored his first goal for the club in that match and is set to start up front alongside Jay Rodriguez.

Match facts