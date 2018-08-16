Steven Gerrard: Alfredo Morelos bid must 'blow Rangers out of the water'

Alfredo Morelos has played in each of Steven Gerrard's eight games in charge

Striker Alfredo Morelos will only leave Rangers if the club are "blown out the water", insists Steven Gerrard after a £3.75m Bordeaux bid was rejected.

The Rangers boss described the Ligue 1 side's offer as "derisory" and said he wants the Colombian to sign a new deal.

Morelos only agreed new terms five months ago but Gerrard says any suitors "must show respect" if he is to leave.

"The message to Bordeaux is we don't want to sell," said Gerrard after his side's Europa League draw in Maribor.

"If they want the player then they need to show some respect and come blow us out the water with a massive, massive bid. Otherwise don't pick the phone up."

Morelos has played in all eight of Gerrard's games in charge, including Thursday's goalless draw in Slovenia, which earned Rangers a Europa League play-off round tie with Russian club FC Ufa.

The 22-year-old moved to Ibrox from HJK Helsinki last summer in a £1m deal and scored 18 times in his debut season.

"It's the right decision to reject it, it's nowhere near high enough," said Gerrard.

"Teams can't think they can knock at our door and pinch our best players for derisory bids. It's not going to happen.

"For me, I want him to stay. I want him to sign a new deal on improved terms and help the rest of us be successful moving forward."

Bordeaux finished sixth in Ligue 1 last season and are managed by former Brighton and Sunderland boss Gus Poyet.