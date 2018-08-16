Hibernian: Neil Lennon says Molde defeat down to inexperience

Neil Lennon cut a frustrated figure as his side crashed out in Norway

A "lack of experience and oomph" cost Hibernian in their Europa League defeat by Molde, says head coach Neil Lennon.

Hibs fell behind after Erling Braut Haland's opener, but Martin Boyle and Jamie Maclaren both missed good chances to give the Edinbugh side an away goal.

Fredrik Aursnes and Haland - with his second late on - ensured the Norwegian side would advance to a play-off round meeting with Zenit St Petersburg.

"I think the score certainly flatters Molde," Lennon told BBC Scotland.

"It certainly wasn't a 3-0 game. We missed a couple of great chances to make it 1-1 and that would have changed the psychology and complexity of the tie completely.

"We have missed an opportunity. We just lacked a bit of experience at times and that little bit of oomph but I am very proud of the players and what they have given.

"We just ran out of puff towards the end, which is understandable."

Lennon also bemoaned the defending for the first two Molde goals, his side failing to deal with a deep free-kick for the opener, then allowing Daniel Hasted to gallop 50 yards upfield to create the second.

The Easter Road manager said his players "really should have taken Hasted out", and that is something his callow side must learn.

"You take a foul, take the yellow card," he said. "There was definitely inexperience out there. It was a young team and you could see they [Molde] were battle-hardened at this level.

"A couple of senior ones will be disappointed. I need a bit more leadership at times, a bit more nous around the pitch. But I can't give it to them. That comes from experience they get from these games."

'Haland has everything' - Solskjaer

Striker Erling Braut Haland gave Molde a 'cutting edge'

Lennon felt the difference between the teams was "powerful" striker Haland, who scored twice for Molde and set up Aursnes for the hosts' second.

Molde boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer agreed his 18-year-old striker, who missed the first leg to hold talks with Austrian side RB Salzburg over a 9m euros (£8.05m) move, gave his side a "cutting edge".

"It was a 50-50 game and we had that little bit extra in front of goal with Haland," the former Manchester United striker told BBC Scotland.

"He was outstanding. He has everything - he can head the ball, he can link with the ball, he can be a target man. He has got pace and energy. You could see the difference he makes."

'The first goal was a disaster' - analysis

Former Scotland assistant manager Peter Houston on Sportsound

When you look at the 3-0 scoreline, it is really harsh on Hibs. They played a lot of good football tonight but over the two legs, they didn't work the keeper enough. They huffed and puffed in the final third and lacked a decent ball.

Away from home, you have got to defend well and the first goal was a disaster. They shouldn't allow a back-post header and the second goal was a bit of a killer as well.