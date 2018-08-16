Steven Gerrard: 'Maribor showed Rangers no respect'

Allan McGregor and Steven Gerrard celebrate at full-time

Rangers defeated a "Champions League" team who showed them "no respect", said manager Steven Gerrard after the Ibrox side's Europa League win over Maribor.

An away goalless draw against the Slovenians - who were in the group stage of Europe's top competition last season - secured a 3-1 aggregate win.

Gerrard's men will now face FC Ufa of Russia in the play-off round next week, with a group stage place at stake.

"They had confidence, they had ego, and they are devastated," Gerrard said.

Speaking to the Rangers website, he added: "They had no respect for us, but my players have proved over two legs we are better than Maribor, and that gives me great confidence going forward."

Gerrard remains unbeaten as Rangers manager after joining in the summer and his team are now two games from a potential Europa League group stage place.

The draw in Maribor was their eighth competitive match and the Ibrox manager believes there is still more to come from his group.

"My players are giving me this so early, and they are showing they can carry out instructions having only been together for a short spell," he added.

"I believe we will improve the squad with more personnel and become stronger. And as a group, we will continue to grow.

"When we are at Ibrox, there is a certain way of playing. But when you come to difficult places, you have to show a different side and we are doing that very well at the minute."