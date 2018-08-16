Europa League: Celtic face Lithuania's Sudava in play-off round

Celtic lost 2-1 on the night in Athens to go out 3-2 against AEK

Celtic will have to beat Sudava to reach the group stage of Europa League after the Lithuanian champions edged past Spartaks Jurmala of Latvia.

Brendan Rodgers' side dropped into the competition after a 3-2 aggregate defeat by AEK Athens in the Champions League third qualifying round.

Now the Scottish champions will face Sudava, who won 1-0 on aggregate and lead their top flight after 20 games.

The first leg will be next Thursday, with the return at Celtic Park.