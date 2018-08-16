Ufa lie in wait if Rangers progress against Maribor

Steven Gerrard's side won the first leg 3-1 at Ibrox against Maribor

Rangers will face FC Ufa of Russia if they overcome Maribor in Thursday's Europa League qualifier.

The European debutants beat Progres Niederdorn - who knocked Rangers out last year - 2-1 in the first leg before a dramatic winner in the return.

Progres were 2-1 up at home in the second leg in Luxembourg but a 94th-minute Ivan Paurevic strike clinched a 4-3 win on aggregate for Ufa.

Rangers are 3-1 up going into the third round second leg in Slovenia.