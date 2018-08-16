Ufa lie in wait if Rangers progress against Maribor

Steven Gerrard
Steven Gerrard's side won the first leg 3-1 at Ibrox against Maribor

Rangers will face FC Ufa of Russia if they overcome Maribor in Thursday's Europa League qualifier.

The European debutants beat Progres Niederdorn - who knocked Rangers out last year - 2-1 in the first leg before a dramatic winner in the return.

Progres were 2-1 up at home in the second leg in Luxembourg but a 94th-minute Ivan Paurevic strike clinched a 4-3 win on aggregate for Ufa.

Rangers are 3-1 up going into the third round second leg in Slovenia.

Find out more

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired