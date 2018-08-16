BBC Sport - Potter says Swans 'getting closer' to signings
Potter says Swans 'getting closer' to signings
- From the section Swansea
Swansea City manager Graham Potter says the club are 'getting closer' to making loan signings.
Swansea were criticised for their transfer dealings before last Thursday's deadline for transfers.
But with EFL clubs still able to make loan signings until 31 August, Potter wants to add experience to his squad.
