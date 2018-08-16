Bobby Madley: Premier League referee quits
Referee Bobby Madley has quit as a Premier League official.
A statement from the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) said Madley had "decided to relocate due to a change in his personal circumstances".
Madley, 32, was one of 18 full-time professional referees and took charge of 91 top-flight matches since 2013.
He refereed the 2017 Community Shield at Wembley and oversaw 19 Premier League games in 2017-18.
Madley was not involved during the first weekend of this Premier League season.