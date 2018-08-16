Derby County: Coventry City sign winger Luke Thomas on half-season loan

Luke Thomas was Derby County young player of the year for 2017-18

Coventry have signed teenage winger Luke Thomas from Championship side Derby County on a half-season loan.

Thomas, 19, began his career with Cheltenham Town before joining Derby on a two-and-a-half-year contract in January 2016 for an undisclosed fee.

He made two late appearances off the bench for Derby last season against QPR and Bolton Wanderers.

Thomas will be available for the Sky Blues until the away fixture with Wycombe Wanderers on 1 January.

He is the 12th player signed by City boss Mark Robins since the end of last season.

The promoted Sky Blues have started life back in League One with one point from their opening two matches.

