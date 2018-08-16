Ryan Manning: Rotherham United bring in QPR midfielder on season-long loan

Ryan Manning in action for QPR
Ryan Manning has featured twice for QPR this season before making his loan switch to Rotherham United

Rotherham United have signed midfielder Ryan Manning on a season-long loan deal from Championship rivals QPR.

The 22-year-old joined the Hoops in 2015 from Irish club Galway United and has featured 41 times to date.

"I want to help Rotherham stay in the division and have a good season," Manning told the club website.

"When the opportunity came to play regular Championship football week in, week out, I couldn't really turn it down."

Manning will be available to make his debut for the Millers in Saturday's away trip to Leeds United (15:00 BST).

