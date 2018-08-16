Italy bridge collapse: Genoa and Sampdoria games postponed after disaster

Morandi Bridge

Genoa and Sampdoria's Serie A fixtures for Sunday have been postponed following Tuesday's collapse of the Morandi bridge.

The tragedy has killed 39 people, with at least a further 15 injured.

Genoa were due to play at AC Milan, while the city's other top-flight club Sampdoria were set to host Fiorentina.

Both Milan and Fiorentina agreed to the postponements and Serie A's president said new dates will be announced in the coming days.

A 12-month state of emergency has been declared in the Liguria region and on Saturday there will be a national day of mourning to coincide with the funerals of victims.

Tuesday's disaster saw dozens of vehicles fall 45m (148ft), when a section of the bridge gave way during torrential rain.

