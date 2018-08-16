Premier League predictions: Lawro v singer Tom Grennan

Two of the Premier League's new managers go head to head on Saturday when Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea host Unai Emery's Arsenal - but who will come out on top?

BBC Sport football expert Mark Lawrenson was not impressed by the Gunners in their defeat by Manchester City last weekend, saying: "I may have to revise my prediction that Arsenal will finish fourth.

"It was a little bit of a mish-mash of a performance, the kind of thing I have seen before where a manager is new to the Premier League and does not really grasp what it is all about.

"City are the best team in the country - there is no argument about that - but Arsenal let them have so much time on the ball, they were asking for trouble. I just wonder what Emery might change for his side's trip to Stamford Bridge?"

Lawro is making predictions for all 380 top-flight matches this season, against a variety of guests.

This week's guest is singer Tom Grennan, who was on the books of Luton Town, Northampton and Stevenage as a youngster.

Tom Grennan is a lifelong Manchester United fan - he wore a United babygro when he was only a few hours old

Premier League predictions - week 2 Result Lawro Tom SATURDAY Cardiff v Newcastle x-x 1-1 0-2 Everton v Southampton x-x 2-0 1-0 Leicester v Wolves x-x 2-1 0-2 Tottenham v Fulham x-x 2-0 2-0 West Ham v Bournemouth x-x 1-1 1-0 Chelsea v Arsenal x-x 2-0 2-0 SUNDAY Burnley v Watford x-x 1-0 1-1 Man City v Huddersfield x-x 3-0 4-0 Brighton v Man Utd x-x 1-2 0-2 MONDAY Crystal Palace v Liverpool x-x 1-1 2-0

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

LAWRO'S PREDICTIONS

All kick-offs 15:00 BST unless stated.

SATURDAY

Cardiff v Newcastle (12:30 BST)

I thought Cardiff would put up a little bit more resistance than they did in their defeat at Bournemouth on the opening weekend.

But what happened there has probably given them an indication of the gulf between the Championship and the Premier League.

Media playback is not supported on this device Bournemouth 2-0 Cardiff City: Neil Warnock says players were 'nervous'

I would expect Neil Warnock's side to make things a lot more difficult for Newcastle in their first home game back in the top flight, though.

And the Bluebirds fans will play a part too - they have to, because Cardiff's home form is going to play a huge role in their survival fight.

I cannot see many goals in this, but the dynamic between the two managers is going to be great to watch, because Warnock and Magpies boss Rafael Benitez have a bit of history.

Newcastle also lost their first game of the season, at home to Tottenham, but they put in a decent performance and I don't see them struggling this season. Cardiff are a different story, though.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Tom's prediction: 0-2

Everton v Southampton

The Everton fans will appreciate the football that new boss Marco Silva tries to play and there will be a great atmosphere for his first home game in charge - there always is at Goodison Park, no matter how good the team are.

Southampton improved once their new striker Danny Ings came on in the second half of their draw with Burnley last week, but I am still going for Silva to get a win.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Tom's prediction: 1-0

Leicester v Wolves

Leicester lost to Manchester United in their opening game but Jamie Vardy got off the mark for the season and they put in a decent performance.

Wolves came back from behind twice to draw with Everton last week and this is another big test for them.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side are at their best when they are dominating possession, although I am not sure how strong they are under pressure.

I suspect we might find out on Saturday, because I am expecting the Foxes to make a lot of chances.

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Tom's prediction: 0-2

Tottenham v Fulham

I don't think Tottenham will be worried about playing at Wembley for a bit longer than planned, and they put in a pretty solid performance to beat Newcastle last week.

Media playback is not supported on this device Dele Alli's new goal celebration has got everyone having a go

Fulham face another London club, after losing at home to Crystal Palace last time out,. Things do not get any easier for them this weekend.

My worry about Fulham is that they are easy on the eye and play nice football, but where are their goals going to come from? It is going to be very interesting to see how they get on in the next few weeks.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Tom's prediction: 2-0

West Ham v Bournemouth

I was at Anfield on Sunday to see West Ham's 4-0 defeat by Liverpool, and they were far too open.

New Hammers boss Manuel Pellegrini has bought a lot of attacking players and probably wants to play in a way that gives his side's fans something to get excited about.

But if they are going to keep leaving the back door open like that all season, they are going to be in trouble.

Media playback is not supported on this device Hammers must 'stay positive' after 4-0 defeat - Pellegrini

If Pellegrini had set up in 4-5-1 and sat deep, I would have understood, but Liverpool carved them open almost at will - and the scoreline could have been a lot worse.

Bournemouth are not a team I consider to be one of the strongest on the road, but they always pick up some decent away points and I quite fancy them to get something here.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Tom's prediction: 1-0

Chelsea v Arsenal (17:30 BST)

Arsenal coach Unai Emery is going to need a lot of time to work out the Premier League and work out his best team.

Emery tried to use Petr Cech to play out from the back against Manchester City and it did not work - he did not look comfortable.

You are not going to change a 36-year-old goalkeeper's game in that way, so I wonder if summer signing Bernd Leno will come in on Saturday.

Media playback is not supported on this device Arsenal didn't play like I wanted in first half - Emery

While the Gunners struggled against Manchester City, Chelsea were comfortable winners against Huddersfield, which was a great start for them.

This is an important game for both teams, just for the fact that, if Chelsea win, they will go six points ahead of Arsenal in the race for the top four.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Tom's prediction: 2-0

SUNDAY

Burnley v Watford (13:30 BST)

Burnley were a bit unlucky not to beat Southampton on Sunday, while Watford made the most of a non-performance by Brighton to see off the Seagulls.

I fancy the Clarets to edge this one, though, if they take their chances.

The Hornets are very inconsistent, but I still feel there will be plenty of teams below them come the end of the season.

Lawro's prediction: 1-0

Tom's prediction: 1-1

Man City v Huddersfield (13:30 BST)

As I speak, the full extent of Kevin de Bruyne's knee injury has not been revealed.

It is a blow, but Manchester City have got so many good players that they can cope, although at some stage they will obviously miss him.

Media playback is not supported on this device Man City documentary 'as real as possible' - De Bruyne

Huddersfield lost heavily at home to Chelsea last time out and it is hard to see them preventing a similar scoreline at Etihad Stadium.

Yes, the Terriers drew 0-0 here last season, but City had already won the title by then. You know Huddersfield will park the bus again, but I don't see them holding out for another point.

Lawro's prediction: 3-0

Tom's prediction: 4-0

Brighton v Man Utd (16:00 BST)

Brighton just did not get going in last week's defeat at Watford, but Seagulls boss Chris Hughton did not use many of his new signings and he will make a few changes for this game.

Manchester United did enough to beat Leicester in their opener, but they will improve as their star players get closer to full fitness.

Although the Seagulls beat United on their last trip to the south coast in May, I am backing Jose Mourinho's side to pick up the points this time.

Lawro's prediction: 1-2

Tom's prediction: 0-2

MONDAY

Crystal Palace v Liverpool (20:00 BST)

West Ham were wide open against Liverpool last week, but the Reds will not get the same treatment in south London.

Eagles manager Roy Hodgson will not give them any space - it is a big part of the way his teams play - and his side will keep this game very tight.

Media playback is not supported on this device Reds were better than I expected - Klopp

Liverpool were impressive against the Hammers, even if you take into account they were up against quite ordinary opposition, but it will be interesting to see how they get on in a much more competitive game.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Tom's prediction: 2-0

Lawro was speaking to BBC Sport's Chris Bevan.

How did Lawro do last week?

On the opening weekend of the new Premier League season, Lawro got five correct results, including one perfect score, from 10 matches, for a total of 80 points.

He lost out to Inbetweeners star Joe Thomas, who got seven correct results, including two perfect scores, for a total of 130 points.

Total scores after week 1 Lawro 80 Guests 130

Lawro v Guests P1 W1 D0 L0

+/- DENOTE POSITION DIFFERENCE BETWEEN LAWRO'S TABLE AND ACTUAL POSITION POS TEAM P W D L PTS +/- =1 Chelsea 1 1 0 0 3 +1 =1 Fulham 1 1 0 0 3 +17 =1 Liverpool 1 1 0 0 3 0 =1 Man City 1 1 0 0 3 +4 =1 Man Utd 1 1 0 0 3 +6 =1 Southampton 1 1 0 0 3 +11 =1 Watford 1 1 0 0 3 +5 =1 Wolves 1 1 0 0 3 +9 =9 Bournemouth 1 0 1 0 1 -6 =9 Cardiff 1 0 1 0 1 +8 =9 Newcastle 1 0 1 0 1 +5 =9 Tottenham 1 0 1 0 1 -1 =13 Arsenal 1 0 0 1 0 +2 =13 Brighton 1 0 0 1 0 +3 =13 Burnley 1 0 0 1 0 -2 =13 Crystal Palace 1 0 0 1 0 -9 =13 Everton 1 0 0 1 0 -4 =13 Huddersfield 1 0 0 1 0 +6 =13 Leicester 1 0 0 1 0 0 =13 West Ham 1 0 0 1 0 +7

GUEST LEADERBOARD 2018-19