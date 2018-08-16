Football fans have been told to stay away from a Lancashire town where travelling supporters regularly stop off on their way to games.

In a letter sent to football clubs by Chorley Council, fans arriving in large numbers were told they were "not welcome" after concerns from residents and business owners.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, councillor Danny Gee said large groups of fans congregating outside pubs on match days was "a big problem".

But he stressed Chorley was "not banning football supporters" outright and acknowledged the letter "could have been worded a bit better".

READ MORE: Visiting football fans told to stay away from town centre by Chorley Council