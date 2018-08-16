La Liga: Spanish top flight to stage competitive game in USA

Barcelona's Lionel Messi is one of the biggest stars in La Liga

A Spanish top-flight game will be played in the US, the first time a La Liga match has taken place overseas.

The plan is part of a 15-year partnership between La Liga and media company Relevent, which organises the International Champions Cup, to promote football in North America.

La Liga president Javier Tebas called it a "ground-breaking agreement".

The Premier League has previously discussed plans to play a '39th game' outside England and Wales.

But executive chairman Richard Scudamore, who proposed the idea in 2008, said it could not happen "until the conditions are right".

La Liga told BBC Sport it "can not confirm the teams, match, date or season" for the US-based fixture.

On Sunday, the Spanish Super Cup was played in Morocco, the first time it has been played outside Spain.

"This extraordinary joint venture is the next giant leap in growing soccer's popularity in North America," said Stephen Ross, chairman and owner of Relevent.

"This unique relationship will create new opportunities for millions of North American soccer fans to experience the most passionate, exciting, and highest level of soccer in the world."