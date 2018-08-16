Krystian Bielik: Charlton Athletic sign Arsenal midfielder on loan

Krystian Bielik
Bielik is Charlton's fourth signing of the summer

Charlton Athletic have signed centre-half Krystian Bielik on a season-long loan deal from Arsenal.

The 20-year-old made 10 appearances during a loan spell with Championship side Birmingham City in 2017.

Charlton manager Lee Bowyer said he is "delighted", describing Bielik as "another great addition to the squad".

"It's a good opportunity for me to play here because I know people are going to watch me and I'm under pressure," said the Poland Under-19 international.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired