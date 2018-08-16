Krystian Bielik: Charlton Athletic sign Arsenal midfielder on loan

From the section

Bielik is Charlton's fourth signing of the summer

Charlton Athletic have signed centre-half Krystian Bielik on a season-long loan deal from Arsenal.

The 20-year-old made 10 appearances during a loan spell with Championship side Birmingham City in 2017.

Charlton manager Lee Bowyer said he is "delighted", describing Bielik as "another great addition to the squad".

"It's a good opportunity for me to play here because I know people are going to watch me and I'm under pressure," said the Poland Under-19 international.

