George Edmundson: Oldham defender signs new two-year deal
- From the section Oldham
Oldham defender George Edmundson has signed a new two-year contract extension with the League Two club.
The 21-year-old, who joined Latics' youth academy aged 15, has started every game so far this season.
"I'm delighted to be here for another two years and hopefully I can make a big impact," Edmundson told the club website.
"To come through the youth team here and to be in the first team is a big thing for me."