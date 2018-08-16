Scotland: Alex McLeish's side move up two ranking places

Alex McLeish's side next face World Cup semi-finalists in a friendly

Scotland have moved up two places to 40th in the latest football world rankings.

But Alex McLeish's side remain the lowest-ranked side from the British Isles.

England's progress to the World Cup semi-finals has lifted them six places to sixth.

Wales have fallen one place to 19th, while Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland are both up two places to 27th and 29th respectively.

France top the rankings, winning the World Cup having lifted them seven places, while runners-up Croatia are up 16 to fourth and semi-finalists Belgium up one to second.

Germany have slumped 14 places to 15th, while Scotland have moved above Australia and Morocco after they both failed to qualify from their groups at the finals in Russia.

Albania, who Scotland face in their opening game in the new Nations Cup, have remained in 50th place.

Their other group opponents, Israel, have also remained static at 93 in the list from world governing body Fifa.

McLeish's side, whose last two outings were friendly defeats away to Peru and Mexico, next take on Belgium at Hampden Park on 7 September in a warm-up for the visit of Albania three days later.