Kyle Lafferty: Rangers and Hearts back in talks over striker - Craig Levein

Kyle Lafferty scored Hearts' winner against Celtic on Sunday

Talks are continuing with Rangers over Kyle Lafferty's potential return to Ibrox, Hearts manager Craig Levein has confirmed.

But Levein, whose club rejected an initial £200,000 offer for the striker three weeks ago, insisted a transfer was "not inevitable".

"We're still speaking to Rangers about the situation," Levein said. "I don't want to go into any details."

The 30-year-old is believed to be keen on a return to Ibrox.

The Northern Ireland international continued to show his big-game scoring prowess for Hearts, scoring the only goal in Sunday's Scottish Premiership win over reigning champions Celtic.

"He seems happy enough," Levein said. "I've not had any problems with him.

"He certainly looked to be smiling on Saturday anyway, that's for sure.

"We're in discussions all the time. Obviously the situation is not of our making and we'll see what happens.

"There's no point in me going over any details. Things are ongoing."

Rangers have this week rejected a £3.75m offer from Bordeaux for striker Alfredo Morelos, while Hearts are seeking cover for Christophe Berra after the Scotland centre-half was ruled out for six months through injury.

Lafferty, who has 67 caps for his country, had a four-year spell with Rangers before leaving Ibrox for Sion, Switzerland in 2012.

He joined Hearts in 2017 after leaving Norwich City and scored 19 goals in 42 appearances last season.

His goal against Celtic was his first in six outings during the current campaign and took the Edinburgh side to the top of the Premiership after two games.

Following that match, Lafferty admitted it was "nice" to hear that clubs like Rangers were interested in him but said it was up to the two clubs to decide his destiny.