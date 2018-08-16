Ainsley Maitland-Niles: Arsenal midfielder suffers leg fracture

Maitland-Niles, who can play at full-back as well as midfield, made 15 appearances for Arsenal last season

Arsenal midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles has suffered a fracture in his left leg and will be out for six to eight weeks.

Maitland-Niles was injured during the first half of the Gunners' opening day defeat against Manchester City.

The 20-year-old has sustained "a small fracture to his left fibula".

He joins Carl Jenkinson (ankle), Sead Kolasinac (knee) and Laurent Koscielny (Achilles) on the sidelines ahead of Arsenal's trip to Chelsea on Saturday.