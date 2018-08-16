Ainsley Maitland-Niles: Arsenal midfielder suffers leg fracture

Ainsley Maitland-Niles was injured during Arsenal's 0-2 defeat to Manchester City on the opening day of the 2018/19 season
Maitland-Niles, who can play at full-back as well as midfield, made 15 appearances for Arsenal last season

Arsenal midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles has suffered a fracture in his left leg and will be out for six to eight weeks.

Maitland-Niles was injured during the first half of the Gunners' opening day defeat against Manchester City.

The 20-year-old has sustained "a small fracture to his left fibula".

He joins Carl Jenkinson (ankle), Sead Kolasinac (knee) and Laurent Koscielny (Achilles) on the sidelines ahead of Arsenal's trip to Chelsea on Saturday.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired