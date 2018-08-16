Airtricity Premier Division: Derry City v Waterford (Fri)

Aaron McEneff is Derry's top scorer this season with 14 goals

Airtricity Premier Division Date: Friday, 17 August Venue: Brandywell Stadium Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Commentary on Radio Foyle and BBC Sport website, updates and report on BBC website

Derry City manager Kenny Shiels is hoping his team's back-to-back cup wins can help revive their league form.

The Candystripes host third-place Waterford after their EA Sports Cup semi-final win over Sligo and an FAI Cup rout of Blarney United.

The visit of Waterford is the first of a four-match stretch of home fixtures for Derry that could determine their chances of European qualification.

"Now it's the bread and butter of the league," said Shiels.

"We need to get back winning in the league and every game is an opportunity to win but this is a massive task for the players but we'll do our best and see where it takes us."

Waterford occupy the third automatic European qualifying place after a strong start to the season and the Blues lead Shamrock Rovers, Derry and St Pat's in the battle that has developed behind the two title contenders, Cork City and Dundalk.

"Every game is a must win game and that attitude should be taken into the games but this one is especially because it's Waterford, who are our closest rivals to the big two," said Shiels.

"They're top of the league table below the big two clubs. So Waterford are top of that and Shamrock Rovers are potentially going top of it as well if they win their game in hand so Waterford and Shamrock Rovers are the two best teams to challenge Cork and Dundalk at the moment."

The Candystripes were beaten on both of their visits to the Waterford Regional Sports Centre this season but clinched a 1-0 victory when the two sides met at the Brandywell in April.

"You learn a little bit about each other and we've got a fair idea of how they'll play and they've a fair idea of how we'll play and we just have to get it on and see who wins the game," added the Derry boss.

"We're in a position where it's a must-win game but we're also in a position where we really need to get into Europe and this is the primary pathway towards that."

Derry will be without midfielder Nicky Low and defender Conor McDermott, who both remain out injured, while 'flu victims Eoin Toal and Shane McNamee are also doubts.