Thilo Kehrer: Paris St-Germain sign Schalke and Germany U21 defender for 37m euros

Thilo Kehrer
Kehrer, 21, is regarded as one of the most promising German players of his generation

Paris St-Germain have signed Schalke's 21-year-old defender Thilo Kehrer for 37m euros (£33m).

The Germany Under-21 captain has joined the Ligue 1 club on a five-year deal.

"Everyone in Europe knows how strong and exciting the Paris St-Germain project is," said Kehrer, who has four goals in 59 appearances in all competitions for Schalke.

"I couldn't think of a better club for me to continue my progression and reach my objectives."

