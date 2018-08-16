England rise to sixth in Fifa rankings after World Cup run

Media playback is not supported on this device World Cup 2018: Sweden 0-2 England highlights

England have moved up six places to sixth in Fifa's world rankings after their run to the World Cup semi-finals in Russia.

It is their highest position since they were fourth in March 2013.

World Cup winners France rise six spots to top the rankings, ahead of Belgium, Brazil and Croatia, while Germany fall from first to 15th place.

Wales are down one to 19th, while Northern Ireland and Scotland go up two to 27th and 40th respectively,

The Republic of Ireland also rise two positions to 29th.

England beat Colombia and Sweden in the knockout stages in Russia before losing 2-1 to Croatia in the semi-finals as they attempted to reach the final for the first time since 1966.

France have taken over top spot from Germany after winning the tournament for the second time, with runners-up Croatia rising 16 spots to fourth. Host nation Russia were the biggest climbers in the rankings, up 21 places to 49th.

Germany have plummeted down the rankings following their exit at the group stage.

Argentina, down six places to 11th, Chile, down three places to 12th, and Poland, down 10 to 18th, also slipped out of the top 10.

England return to international action on 8 September when they face Spain in the Uefa Nations League at Wembley.

The latest Fifa rankings were created using a new formula approved by the governing body in June.

Full Fifa rankings

Fifa men's rankings

1 France (+6)

2 Belgium (+1)

3 Brazil (-1)

4 Croatia (+16)

5 Uruguay (+9)

6 England (+6)

7 Portugal (-3)

8 Switzerland (-2)

9 Spain (+1), Denmark (+3)

Selected others

15 Germany (-14)

17 Netherlands (-)

19 Wales (-1)

21 Italy (-2)

27 Northern Ireland (+2)

29 Republic of Ireland (+2)

40 Scotland (+2)