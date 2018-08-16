Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Lafferty, Boyata, Wallace, Hibs, Hearts, Dundee Utd

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Kyle Lafferty is edging closer to a return to Rangers following further talks with Hearts and the 30-year-old Northern Ireland striker is hopeful a deal can be struck in the next 48 hours. Hearts rejected an initial £200,000 bid, but manager Craig Levein is keen to take Lee Wallace back to Tynecastle and Rangers are prepared to offer the out-of-favour left-back as a makeweight in the deal, with further talks planned for Thursday. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers are edging closer to the signing of striker Kyle Lafferty, but Hearts have reiterated that they will not allow him to leave for less than £750,000, with an improved bid with a player thrown in - thought to be left-back Lee Wallace - failing to sway the Edinburgh club. (The Scotsman)

Hearts plan to sign another centre-back following news that captain Christophe Berra is out injured for six months and with manager Craig Levein loathe to use Peter Haring in that position after the summer signing impressed in midfield. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Several senior Celtic players are seething with Dedryck Boyata and ready to give the Belgium defender the cold shoulder after he failed to travel for Tuesday's Champions League qualifying defeat by AEK Athens. Boyata, the subject of a failed transfer bid by Fulham, claimed he was not 100% fit, but this was refuted by manager Brendan Rodgers. (Scottish Sun)

Former Celtic manager Gordon Strachan has defended chief executive Peter Lawwell and his board after current boss Brendan Rodgers highlighted the lack of summer transfer activity following the Glasgow club's Champions League exit. Strachan thinks that, if they had not been without key players, Celtic would have beaten AEK Athens. (Daily Record)

Former Celtic striker John Hartson has blamed the club's board for their Champions League exit, saying that, if they did not back a manager of Brendan Rodgers' standing and record in the summer transfer market, it was "totally unacceptable". (Scottish Sun)

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths has denied the Scottish champions are in crisis after their Champions League exit, pointing out that it is the first time they have lost two games in a row under manager Brendan Rodgers. (Daily Express)

The Scottish Professional Football League has held face-to-face talks with Facebook, Amazon and Apple as it seeks a new television contract. Its current deal with Sky and BT Sports runs out in 2020 and a new one is expected to be announced before the end of this year. (The Herald)

Hibernian goalkeeper Ofir Marciano, who is nearing a return after surgery on a finger, played through the pain barrier for weeks as the Easter Road side marked their return to the Premiership by claiming fourth place in the table last season. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Dundee United have appointed four celebrity supporters - television presenter Lorraine Kelly, singer Ricky Ross, former Scotland rugby scrum-half Andy Nicol and BBC Scotland political editor Brian Taylor - as honorary club patrons to help spread the club's good name after a difficult chapter in their history. (The Scotsman)