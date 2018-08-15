Yeovil Town Ladies: Megan Alexander joins Women's Super League club

Megan Alexander
Megan Alexander has joined a Yeovil team that has gone full-time for the 2018-19 season

Women's Super League club Yeovil Town Ladies have signed left-back Megan Alexander from Millwall.

Alexander, 24, played under Yeovil boss Lee Burch at Millwall last season.

"Megan was in the running for every end-of-season award, showing the strength of her season not just in my eyes but in her team-mates' and supporters' eyes," said Burch.

The former England Under-17 international previously spent time with Liverpool, Oxford and Everton.

Find out more

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired