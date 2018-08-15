Yeovil Town Ladies: Megan Alexander joins Women's Super League club

Megan Alexander has joined a Yeovil team that has gone full-time for the 2018-19 season

Women's Super League club Yeovil Town Ladies have signed left-back Megan Alexander from Millwall.

Alexander, 24, played under Yeovil boss Lee Burch at Millwall last season.

"Megan was in the running for every end-of-season award, showing the strength of her season not just in my eyes but in her team-mates' and supporters' eyes," said Burch.

The former England Under-17 international previously spent time with Liverpool, Oxford and Everton.