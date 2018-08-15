Rory Donnelly: Cliftonville striker's ban is reduced to six weeks by Irish FA

Rory Donnelly has had spells with Swansea City and Gillingham

Cliftonville striker Rory Donnelly's three-month suspension by the Irish FA has been reduced to six weeks.

The club appealed the original ban which relates to a social media message posted by Donnelly ahead of the Reds' match away to Linfield in April.

The Irish FA's Appeal Board decided that the sanction should be reduced due to the mitigating actions of Cliftonville on the day in question.

Half of the original ban was suspended until the end of the season.

Cliftonville had accepted the charge, which was first announced by the Irish FA Discipline Committee on 25 July after a hearing with the player.

The former Swansea City and Gillingham striker was charged with a breach of Article 17 of the Articles of Association, as evidenced by a breach of Regulations 45 and 46(c) of the Irish FA football regulations.

The sanction began on 30 July and Donnelly has missed the opening two matches of Cliftonville's Irish Premiership campaign, which kicked off on 4 August.