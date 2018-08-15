Barcelona 3-0 Boca Juniors: New signing Malcom scores in Joan Gamper Trophy friendly

Barcelona signed Malcom for £36.5m from Bordeaux and he scored on his debut in a friendly against Roma

New signing Malcom scored as Barcelona beat Boca Juniors 3-0 in a Nou Camp friendly to win the Joan Gamper Trophy.

The Brazilian winger, bought from Bordeaux for £36.5m in July, opened the scoring with a low drive in the first half before Lionel Messi chipped in.

Rafinha made it 3-0 in the second half after a fine one-two with Luis Suarez.

Messi, Philippe Coutinho and Gerard Pique were named in a strong starting line-up as Barca prepare for Saturday's league opener against Alaves.

Summer signings Clement Lenglet, Arthur and Arturo Vidal also featured as the Spanish champions made 11 changes after the break against their Argentine opponents.

Ernesto Valverde's side dominated but Samuel Umtiti had to clear the ball off the line from a Nahitan Nandez shot after Sebastian Villa had hit the post on the brink of half-time.

Coutinho came close with a curling effort in the first half and Suarez hit the roof of the net with an audacious chip from the edge of the box after the break.

Then 19-year-old Riqui Puig shot wide late in the game before Paco Alcacer slotted home - only for the goal to be ruled out for offside.