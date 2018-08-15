Kieran O'Hara: Man Utd loan keeper to Macclesfield Town

Kieran O'Hara joins Macclesfield having played five league matches on loan to Morecambe

Manchester United have loaned goalkeeper Kieran O'Hara to Macclesfield Town for the entirety of the League Two season.

The 22-year-old played five games at fourth-tier level while on loan to Morecambe in 2016-17.

He is yet to make an appearance for United but plays for their under-23s.

Republic of Ireland Under-21 international O'Hara was also part of Martin O'Neill's senior squad, but is yet to win a full cap.

