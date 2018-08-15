Maribor target 'perfect' display against Rangers in Europa League qualifier

Mitja Viler scored a memorable goal for Maribor in their 3-1 defeat at Ibrox

Maribor striker Jasmin Mesanovic is urging his team-mates to "show that we are superior" when Rangers visit on Europa League duty on Thursday.

Steven Gerrard's side take a 3-1 lead to Slovenia.

However, Mesanovic is buoyed by a 5-0 league win over Gorica at the weekend.

"We need to be effective in attack, which we have demonstrated that we can do," he told the club website. "We need to be solid in defence as we have been in most games this season."

Maribor levelled Alfredo Morelos' early opener at Ibrox when Mitja Viler thumped in a stunning volley.

Rangers hit back with a James Tavernier penalty and a late effort from Lassana Coulibaly.

Manager Darko Milanic says Maribor need a "perfect" display if they are to have a chance of progressing to the play-off round.

"What I see with the boys is that we can hardly wait for the match," he said. "Before us is a great test against a very good opponent.

"It's clear that Rangers are dangerous on the counter-attack. They are very direct, they quickly decide to send the crosses towards the goal. They are aggressive, with and without a ball.

"So when we decide to attack, we cannot be too open and must play with as few errors as possible. We have to be perfect if we want to stop our opponents."