Sir Alex Ferguson: Former Man Utd boss taught me everything - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Molde drew 0-0 at Easter Road last Thursday

Molde head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says "everything he knows" about managing players was taught to him by Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United.

The Norwegian, who spent 11 years under the Scot at Old Trafford, will lead Molde against Hibernian in Europa League qualifying on Thursday.

And he says his personality changed when he moved to England in 1996.

"Sir Alex taught me how not to become complacent and always keep the standards up," Solskjaer said.

Speaking to BBC Scotland, he added: "Everything I know about managing top footballers I learned from him."

Ferguson is recovering after having emergency surgery following a brain haemorrhage in May.

Solskajer says he has been in touch with the 76-year-old former St Mirren and Aberdeen boss since.

"Earlier this summer he text me and apologised for not replying earlier, which is typical of him," Solskjaer said. "He always has time for everyone and I might text him tonight about the game."

Solskjaer, 45, began his second spell with Norwegian top-flight side Molde in 2015 after an abject nine months in charge of Cardiff City.

He says the difficulties he suffered in firstly the Premiership, then the Championship after Cardiff were relegated, has not put him off managing again in the English game, or potentially even in Scotland.

"It gives me more motivation," he said. "I learned a lot but I'm loving it here.

"You never know what will happen in life. But at the moment my aim is to win the league again and get to the group stages in Europe again. We are not too far away."