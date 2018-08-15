BBC Sport - Dele Alli's new goal celebration has got everyone having a go
Alli's goal celebration has got everyone trying it
- From the section Tottenham
Dele Alli's new goal celebration, unveiled in Spurs' 2-1 win at Newcastle on Saturday, has got everyone trying it - with Jesse Lingard, Olly Murs and a lot of you trying to perfect the pose.
