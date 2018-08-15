BBC Sport - World Cup: Scotland coach Shelley Kerr says qualifying would be 'biggest prize'
World Cup would be 'biggest prize' - Kerr
- From the section Scotland
Head coach Shelley Kerr says a place at World Cup would be the "biggest prize" for Scotland Women as she announces her squad for the final qualifiers against Switzerland and Albania.
