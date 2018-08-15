BBC Sport - Sergio Ramos: Jurgen Klopp 'should take care of his own business'

Klopp should take care of his own business - Ramos

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos says Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp "should take care of his own business" and leave "players with a lot of experience" alone.

Klopp was critical of Ramos after Real's Champions League final win for a challenge on Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah that injured his shoulder.

