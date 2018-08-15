BBC Sport - Sergio Ramos: Jurgen Klopp 'should take care of his own business'
Klopp should take care of his own business - Ramos
- From the section European Football
Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos says Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp "should take care of his own business" and leave "players with a lot of experience" alone.
Klopp was critical of Ramos after Real's Champions League final win for a challenge on Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah that injured his shoulder.
READ MORE: Ramos criticises Klopp in final row
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired