Scotland Women: Durham's Zoe Ness called into Shelley Kerr's squad

Zoe Ness scored for Scotland against Poland in April

Durham striker Zoe Ness has been called up by Scotland for their World Cup qualifying double header against Switzerland and Albania.

The addition of the 22-year-old marks the only change from the squad that won 3-2 in Poland in June.

Ness returns after scoring in a 3-0 win over the Poles in April.

Shelley Kerr's side must beat the group leading Swiss by two goals at home and Albania away to make sure of reaching their first World Cup finals.

Scotland currently sit second in Europe's Group 2, three points behind the team who visit the Simple Digital Arena, Paisley, on 30 August.

The Scots travel to face second-bottom Albania five days later at the Loro Boriçi Stadium in Shkoder and will still have the chance of making the finals via the play-offs if they are among the four best runners-up from the seven groups.

Scotland squad

Goalkeepers: Lee Alexander (Glasgow City); Jenna Fife (Hibernian); Shannon Lynn (Vittsjo)

Defenders: Chloe Arthur (Birmingham City), Jenny Beattie (Manchester City), Frankie Brown (Bristol City), Rachel Corsie (Utah Royals), Sophie Howard (Reading), Emma Mitchell (Arsenal), Kirsty Smith (Manchester United)

Midfielders: Lizzie Arnot (Manchester United), Leanne Crichton (Glasgow City), Kim Little (Arsenal), Jo Love (Glasgow City), Christie Murray (Liverpool), Caroline Weir (Manchester City)

Forwards: Fiona Brown (FC Rosengard), Lana Clelland (Fiorentina), Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea), Claire Emslie (Manchester City), Lisa Evans (Arsenal), Zoe Ness (Durham United), Jane Ross (West Ham United)