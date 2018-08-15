Jamie Barjonas: Rangers loan midfielder to Bury until January

Jamie Barjonas made his Rangers debut in the 2017-18 season

Scottish Premiership side Rangers have loaned midfielder Jamie Barjonas to Bury until January 2019.

The 19-year-old has been training with the League Two side after being recommended to Shakers boss Ryan Lowe by opposite number Steven Gerrard.

Barjonas has played nine first-team games for the Blues since his debut in August 2017.

"When someone like Steven Gerrard recommends to you a midfielder then you don't look twice at it," Lowe said.

"Jamie came down to train with us for a few days, and he was outstanding in training; he fitted the bill for what we are after."