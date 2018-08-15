Angel Rangel: QPR sign ex-Swansea defender on a five-month deal

Angel Rangel made an emotional goodbye to the Swansea fans, after 11 years, at the end of last season

Queens Park Rangers have signed Spanish full-back Angel Rangel on a five-month deal following his release by Swansea.

Rangel, 35, has been brought in to provide cover for injured Darnell Furlong, who is out for three months with a knee injury.

The ex-Swans fans' favourite made 374 appearances, scoring 10 goals, during an 11-year stay in South Wales.

"I want to use every single weapon I have to help the team achieve their targets," Rangel told the club website.

"I've seen lots of talent in training - from what I have seen we can only get better."

Rangers have lost both Championship games so far this season but progressed to the second round of the EFL Cup with victory over Peterborough United.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.